Former Top Gear host said he was ‘profoundly sorry’ for language in column
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have responded to Jeremy Clarkson’s apology for his “disgraceful” column in The Sun, claiming he was left feeling “sick” after the backlash.
Claiming to have emailed the couple to apologise on Christmas Day, the ex-Top Gear host claimed he was “profoundly sorry” for the language in his column, adding: “I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It’s a mea culpa with bells on.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, insisted that Clarkson had written “solely to Prince Harry” and rejected the presenter’s claims to have written the column “in a hurry”, accusing him of a “longstanding pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny”.
In the article, the former Top Gear host said he despised the duchess on a “cellular level”, adding that he dreamt of the day she would be made to parade naked through Britain while a crowd chanted “shame” and threw “excrement” at her.
Prince Harry found himself at the sharp end of comedian Chelsea Handler’s Critics Choice Award speech last night over certain revelations in his new memoir.
Handler quipped: “Niecy Nash-Betts is nominated for Dahmer. Dahmer became the third highest viewed show on Netflix, which a combined watch time of 1 billion hours, which, apparently, is the same amount of time we’re going to have to listen to Prince Harry talk about his frostbitten penis.”
Following laughs from the crowd, she said of Harry’s claims: “It’s enough already.”
Crowd were especially surprised by the DeGeneres dig
In this opinion column, Holly Baxter takes aim at perhaps the most damning revelation of them all to emerge from Spare writing: “There it was! The smoking gun! Surely the proof that he could be trusted for nothing! Because if a man lies about a TJ Maxx sale, what else is he capable of?”
Read the piece in full here:
Video report: Amazon to ‘cut ties’ with Clarkson, sources claim
What was Sussexes' and Clarkson’s initial reaction to Sun column?
Prior to the joint statement from the Sussexes and Jeremy Clarkson’s statements on Monday about his much-maligned column in The Sun, both he and Prince Harry had previously spoken out on the subject. Here is what they said:
For their part, the couple issued a statement calling the paper’s “sincere” apology “nothing more than a PR stunt” and accusing it of profiting off and exploiting “hate, violence and misogyny”.
Prince Harry later told ITV’s Tom Bradby: “What [Clarkson] said was horrific, and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife. But it also encourages other people around the UK and around the world, men particularly, to go and think that it’s acceptable to treat women that way.”
Among the lesser-covered revelations in Prince Harry’s book was the claim that Queen Elizabeth II put the future Duchess of Sussex on the spot at their first meeting by asking her opinion of Donald Trump when the latter was a US presidential candidate.
He described the first encounter between the late Queen and the future Duchess as “all very pleasant,” and noted that the meeting took place in late 2016, just before Mr Trump’s victory.
“Granny even asked Meg what she thought of Donald Trump,” he wrote, adding that Meghan “thought politics a no-win game” and described how she deftly changed the subject to Canada, where she’d been living while filming Suits.
In response, he said the late Queen “squinted” and replied to Meghan: “I thought you were American”, to which she replied: “I am, but I’ve been living in Canada for seven years for work”. He writes: “Granny looked pleased. Commonwealth. Good, fine.”
At the Nineties height of the US teen magazine – incidentally, when Meghan Markle was a California schoolgirl – it was not uncommon to see the brooding face of Prince William staring out from glossy covers alongside Hollywood heartthrob glamour shots, writes Sheila Flynn.
Girls from coast to coast debated the merits of marrying either William or Prince Harry, dreaming of the royal weddings they’d someday have when one of the princes inevitably plucked them from obscurity.
When Harry decamped to the US with his American bride, the narrative bore the same hallmarks as America’s very foundation: Rebellion. Self-reliance. Reinvention. Romance.
They’d seen the very fairytale they’d wished for come true before their eyes, and the teen mag generation – along with much of the rest of America – welcomed Harry and Meghan with open arms.
But two days after the release of Harry’s memoir Spare, a text to a group of 40-year-old high school friends – women now living across the country with different politics and careers – prompted a fast and furious barrage of responses.
Prince Harry suggests royal family may thank him ‘in five or 10 years’
In case you missed it last week, Prince Harry has suggested that the royal family may thank him for his memoir “in five or 10 years time”.
In an interview with The Telegraph published on 13 January, journalist Bryony Gordon writes that Harry “accepts that any chance of reconciliation” with his family “is unlikely at the moment.”
He said: “What I’ve realised is that you don’t make any friends, especially within your family, because everyone has learned to accept that trauma [as] part of life. How dare you, as an individual, talk about it, because that makes us all feel really uncomfortable? So right, you may not like me in the moment, but maybe you’ll thank me in five or 10 years time.”
Lady Gabriella Windsor stands in for Prince William at funeral
Lady Gabriella Windsor has taken her first strides into public life as the stand-in for her cousin Prince William at funeral of the former King of Greece, Constantine.
King Charles recently extended his list of counsellors of state, those who can deputise for the monarch if he is overseas on an official trip or ill.
Lady Gabriella married financier Thomas Kingston in 2019. The intimate ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle was attended by several senior members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry.
Her godfather Constantine II, second cousin to King Charles III, died aged 82 at a private hospital in Athens on 10 January.
Harry and Meghan commended for calling out hidden misogyny in Jeremy Clarkson’s apology
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been commended for calling out the hidden misogyny in Jeremy Clarkson’s apology, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed the presenter wrote “solely” to Harry to apologise.
Our US lifestyle editor Chelsea Ritschel reports:
Amazon to ‘cut ties’ with Jeremy Clarkson after existing commitments, sources claim
Variety has cited sources as claiming that Amazon Prime Video will not be working with Jeremy Clarkson beyond seasons of The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm they have previously commissioned.
Mr Clarkson’s representatives have been contacted for a response. Amazon said: “We won’t be commenting on this and have nothing further to add.”
You can read more in our report:
