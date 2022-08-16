University Challenge: Jeremy Paxman quits as host after 28 years
Presenter’s replacement has already been decided
Jeremy Paxman has quit University Challenge after 28 years.
The presenter, who first hosted the show in 1994, will film his last episode later this year.
Paxman’s final episode will air in summer 2023 as part of a new series set to start this autumn.
Speaking about his decision to step down as host, Paxman, 72, said: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years.
“I’ve been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future.”
His replacement has already been decided and will be announced later this week.
University Challenge is Britain’s longest-running game show, having been on the air for 60 years.
Speaking about Paxman’s time as presenter, Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of Unscripted, said: “Since the BBC revived University Challenge in 1994, Jeremy has been at the front and centre of the show’s success and is without doubt one of the world’s finest, and most formidable quizmasters.
“We are hugely grateful to Jeremy for his dedication to the programme for an incredible 28 years, he will be much missed by us all and the show’s millions of viewers.”
In 2021, Paxman revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, saying his symptoms were “currently mild” and that he is “receiving excellent treatment”.
He will discuss his diagnosis in a new ITV documentary set to air later this year
Titled Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson’s, the special will see Paxman reflect on how the brain disorder has affected him.
The presenter will also speak to leading experts on the illness, witness a brain dissection and meet other high-profile people living with Parkinson’s.
