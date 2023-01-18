Mayor of Kingstown poster edited to remove wounds from Jeremy Renner’s face

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paramount Plus has edited the marketing material for its show Mayor of Kingstown to remove facial wounds from its star Jeremy Renner’s face.

The change comes as Renner recovers from blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries incurred when he was run over by a snow plough near his home in Nevada on New Year’s Day.

In the artwork used to advertise the thriller series’ second season, Renner’s character Mike McLusky originally appeared with cuts across his face.

However, the updated artwork now shows a much cleaner-faced Renner, The Hollywood Reporter first reported.

“It’s good of the network,” co-creator Hugh Dillon told the publication, adding of that “everybody is sensitive to Jeremy”.

The Independent has reached out to Paramount+ for additional comment.

Jeremy Renner in the new ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season two poster (left) beside a previous version (Paramount+)

The actor tweeted Tuesday that he was now at home with his family, after a stint in intensive care.

Replying to the official Mayor Of Kingstown Twitter account’s season two announcement, Renner said: “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

The news of Renner’s return home came amid reports that his friends feared his recovery may take “years”.

The actor’s close friends reportedly told RadarOnline that it could be “two years” before the actor is fully back to normal.

“Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to kick in, and that’s the case here,” the source said.

However, his sister Kym told People that the family were “so thrilled with his progress”.

“If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn’t mess around,” she said. “He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn’t feel more positive about the road ahead.”