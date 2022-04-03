Jerrod Carmichael devoted most of his Saturday Night Live opening monologue to roasting Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The 34-year-old actor, whose brand new comedy special Rothaniel has just been released on HBO, started off Saturday (2 April) night’s SNL by saying: “I’m not going to talk about it.”

Referring to Smith’s controversial Oscar slap, the actor joked: “I’ma be clear up top. I’ve talked about it enough. Kept talking about it. Kept thinking about it. I don’t wanna talk about it and you can’t make me talk about it.”

“Can you believe it’s been six days? Six days,” he said. “This happened a week ago. Doesn’t this feel like it happened years ago? Doesn’t it feel like it happened while we were all in high school?”

On Sunday (27 March), Smith stormed on the Oscars stage and slapped Rock after he joked about his wife Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in a reference to the actor’s shaved head.

Smith then walked onstage and struck the comedian, and shouted “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth” when he returned to his sear.

The incident left many viewers in shock, and is being called one of the most “interesting” moments in the history of Oscars.

Soon after his monologue, Carmichael went on to perform a seat-filler sketch with Chris Redd where they re-enacted Smith’s slap from the point of view of the audience.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

SNL hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost also roasted the Smiths during the weekly news updates.

(Getty Images)

Che said: “Can we stop pretending everybody knew Jada had alopecia?”

“I mean as much as we heard about Jada and Will’s personal lives, you can’t expect us to retain everything,” he joked. “Just selfishly as a comedian, I’m tired of people putting their own insecurities on our joke intentions.”

Denzel Washington, who consoled Smith in the immediate aftermath of the incident, has spoken out about it, revealing why he thinks Smith felt compelled to hit Rock in the moment.

Footage showing Pinkett Smith’s reaction to the incident surfaced online days after it occurred. Meanwhile, a video showing Rock, looking dazed in the immediate aftermath of being hit, has been shared around social media.

After Smith issued an apology to Rock, the comedian said, during his first stand-up show since the incident on Wednesday (30 March), he was “still processing” what happened. Sources close to Rock have said he had “no idea” about Pinkett Smith’s condition.

Smith, who faces disciplinary action from the Academy, announced his resignation from the awards body on Friday (1 April). Find out exactly what Smith’s Academy resignation means for his future at the Oscars here.