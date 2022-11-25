Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jerry Seinfeld has shared a health update on Jay Leno.

Earlier this week, Leno was discharged from the Grossman Burn Centre 10 days after suffering “serious” facial burns from a car fire.

The former late night host, 72, underwent surgery for serious burns he sustained when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car in his LA garage.

Seinfeld gave viewers an update on Leno’s health during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (24 November).

“I talked to Jay yesterday. He’s doing great,” said the Seinfeld star.

The comedian continued: “I get on the phone with Jay… this is how crazy Jay is, he’s completely crazy. He doesn’t want sympathy. You know how he is, he’s beast mode. He’s like [American football running back] Marshawn Lynch.”

Seinfeld went on to recall how when he asked Leno – who was in a burn unit at the time – how he was doing, the TV personality asked about the weather.

Seinfeld continued: “He said, ‘I’m good. I heard there was a lot of snow. Was there a lot of snow back east?’”

(West Hills Hospital)

“I said, ‘Jay, you’re in a [burn unit]. Who cares about snow? You’re in a hospital.’”

Host Jimmy Fallon informed his guest that Leno once hosted The Today Show in the Eighties with a broken leg.

“He’s the toughest guy in the world and he’ll make a full recovery and it’s going to be great,” said Seinfeld.

Leno suffered burns to his face, hands and chest that his plastic surgeon, Dr Grossman, categorised as second-degree or verging on more severe, during a news conference last Wednesday (16 November).

The hospital also released a photo of Leno, with injuries visible to his jawline, neck and hands.

Leno is famous for his extensive car collection, which is said to include around 180 cars and 160 motorcycles.