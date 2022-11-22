Jay Leno released from hospital after being severely burned in garage fire

Jay Leno has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for burns he sustained when his car burst into flames.

The former Tonight Show host was in the care of the Grossman Burn Center for 10 days after the fire at his LA garage earlier this month.

In a statement, Dr Peter Grossman said: “I am pleased with Jay’s progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery.”

The plastic surgeon described the burns on Leno’s face, hands, and chest as being second-degree.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.