Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Jimmy Kimmel denies gatecrashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmy speech was ‘racial’

‘This was a plan I had no matter who [would win],’ host said

Inga Parkel
Thursday 29 September 2022 15:50
Jimmy Kimmel gatecrashes Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech

Jimmy Kimmel has addressed his gaffe at this year’s Emmys, denying that there was any “racial” intention behind it.

During the 12 September awards show, actor Will Arnett dragged the late-night talk host onstage to present the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

After pretending to have passed out from drinking too many margaritas upon losing in his own category, Kimmel remained sprawled out on stage while Abbott Elementary’s Quina Brunson gave her first-ever Emmy acceptance speech.

Read our recent interview with Brunson here.

Following his actions, Kimmel received a considerable amount of online backlash, with many Twitter users finding his behaviour “highly disrespectful”.

Recommended

Speaking on a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the host provided insight into the planned bit: “How I visualised this happening is, [Arnett] drags me out, we read the winner, and then I’m just basically just out of the shot, and it’s not really a factor.

“But the stage was very different. The stage was like a catwalk. So, I was kind of, like, in the way,” he explained.

Quinta Brunson (R) accepts Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary" from Will Arnett (L) while Jimmy Kimmel lies onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“Some people read racial stuff into this, and everybody has their own perspective,” Kimmel acknowledged. “But the fact of the matter is…this was a plan I had no matter who [would win].”

He further admitted: “It did take away – especially afterwards – because then she had to answer questions about [my prank] instead of just celebrating her Emmy.”

The following night, Brunson made a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Kimmel apologised for his “dumb comedy” skit “stealing” her moment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in