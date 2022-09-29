Jimmy Kimmel denies gatecrashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmy speech was ‘racial’
‘This was a plan I had no matter who [would win],’ host said
Jimmy Kimmel has addressed his gaffe at this year’s Emmys, denying that there was any “racial” intention behind it.
During the 12 September awards show, actor Will Arnett dragged the late-night talk host onstage to present the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.
After pretending to have passed out from drinking too many margaritas upon losing in his own category, Kimmel remained sprawled out on stage while Abbott Elementary’s Quina Brunson gave her first-ever Emmy acceptance speech.
Following his actions, Kimmel received a considerable amount of online backlash, with many Twitter users finding his behaviour “highly disrespectful”.
Speaking on a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the host provided insight into the planned bit: “How I visualised this happening is, [Arnett] drags me out, we read the winner, and then I’m just basically just out of the shot, and it’s not really a factor.
“But the stage was very different. The stage was like a catwalk. So, I was kind of, like, in the way,” he explained.
“Some people read racial stuff into this, and everybody has their own perspective,” Kimmel acknowledged. “But the fact of the matter is…this was a plan I had no matter who [would win].”
He further admitted: “It did take away – especially afterwards – because then she had to answer questions about [my prank] instead of just celebrating her Emmy.”
The following night, Brunson made a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Kimmel apologised for his “dumb comedy” skit “stealing” her moment.
