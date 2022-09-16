‘Thanks for having me on your show’: Quinta Brunson shares card from Abbott Elementary ‘pupil’ after Emmy win
Brunson, who also stars in the comedy series, won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing earlier this week
Quinta Brunson has shared a card she received from one of the children on Abbott Elementary after the show’s multiple wins at the Emmys.
Brunson, who also created the ABC sitcom, plays teacher Janine Teagues among an ensemble cast of teachers and other members of the school faculty.
Though set in an elementary school, the programme is mainly focused on interactions between the adult staff characters.
At the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September), Abbott Elementary scored three wins, including Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress, which went to Sheryl Lee Ralph.
On Thursday (15 September), Brunson shared a message of congratulations that she received from one of the children who features on the show.
Addressing Brunson as “Ms Janine”, the child’s message reads: “Congrats on winning the best comedy writer reward as a [sic] Emmy.
“Thanks for having me on your show. I hope you win more Emmys,” the message continues, before signing off as “Tiny Cowboy”.
“Yeah I love my job,” Brunson wrote as a caption to the post, expressing her appreciation for the well-wishes from her co-star.
During Brunson’s acceptance speech, Jimmy Kimmel laid down at her feet as part of a joke protesting his loss in the same category.
However, the moment was read by some viewers as Kimmel “stealing Brunson’s moment”, and he apologised for his actions on Wednesday’s edition of his late-night talk show.
For UK viewers, Abbott Elementary is available to watch on Disney+.
