Jimmy Kimmel apologises to Quinta Brunson for Emmys stunt

Jimmy Kimmel has apologised to Quinta Brunson for “stealing her moment” after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech.

As the Abbott Elementary creator accepted her award on stage, Kimmel pretended to have passed out after drinking too many margaritas upon losing in his own category.

On Wednesday evening, Brunson made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and walked onstage mid-way through the host’s monologue, interrupting him.

She was then given the stage to continue her speech.

