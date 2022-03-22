Jimmy Kimmel mocks Ted Cruz’s alleged airport meltdown

Jimmy Kimmel has mocked Ted Cruz after the Texas senator was apparently involved in a confrontation at a Montana airport.

In the 21 March edition of his late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! the comedian joked about the incident in which it is alleged that Cruz became “angry and confrontational” with airport staff at a check-in desk.

Kimmel wisecracked: “He should stay out of airports, right?” and then called him “Cancun Karen”, a reference to when Cruz went on holiday to Mexico during an energy crisis in February 2021, when millions of Texans were left without power and water amid freezing temperatures.

In recent days, a video clip of the incident has surfaced on the internet, though it cannot be heard what is being said. On his show, Kimmel played the clip and edited in audio that made it sound as if Cruz was attempting to show the airline staff pornography.

Kimmel also mocked Cruz’s prior claims that he was incredibly popular with airline staff and would often receive hugs from pilots: “There’s no way he’s getting spontaneously hugged. Can you imagine hugging Ted Cruz? Donald Trump hugs Eric more than flight attendants hug Ted Cruz.”

A director for the airport told the Daily Mail that Cruz had missed his check-in window and he then became “frustrated”. They added that he was rebooked onto a flight for later in the day.

The Republican senator, who has been a fierce defender of former president Donald Trump, has been a frequent target of Kimmel’s jokes. Last year the comic called Cruz a “moist, gelatinous tubeworm” and said the Texan was the “senate’s least favourite senator”.