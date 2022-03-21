Montana airport calls police on Ted Cruz after he misses check-in window
Montana airport staff called the police on Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz after he missed his flight.
The interaction with the airport employees became so infectious that law enforcement stepped in.
Mr Cruz missed his flight out of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Sunday, according to the Reddit user who shared the clip.
More follows...
