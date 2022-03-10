‘Ted Cruz sucks!’ Texas senator heckled at trucker convoy rally

Ted Cruz was interrupted whilst giving a speech, as a heckler decided to shout across the crowd that the senator “sucks”.

The republican politician, 51, was giving a speech at the People’s Convoy trucker protest when a member of the crowd yelled at him,.

Midway through the Texas senator’s remarks about the Covid Chinese lab leak theory, the heckler could be heard shouting “Ted Cruz sucks!”.

Mr Cruz then laughed as he replied with: “God bless you!”.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.