Marvel fans think they know who Heartstopper star Joe Locke will play in the WandaVision spin-off.

On Tuesday (1 November), it was announced that Locke will join Kathryn Hahn in the forthcoming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos for Disney Plus.

Locke rose to fame earlier this year owing to his lead role in the Netflix LGBTQ+ show Heartstopper, in which he played shy high-schooler Charlie Spring.

Hahn – who received rave reviews from fans and critics for her role opposite Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany – will return as Agatha Harkness in the spin-off series.

While details surrounding Locke’s casting are being kept under wraps, fans are already speculating which Marvel character he will be playing – and they already have a good idea.

Many people think that Locke will be playing an older version of William “Billy” Maximoff.

Billy and his twin brother Tommy are the sons of Wanda (Olsen) and Vision (Bettany). Billy was portrayed in WandaVision by young actor Julian Hilliard who reacted to Locke’s casting announcement.

Reacting to news of Locke’s involvement in the spin-off, one person said that the actor would be “FLAWLESS casting for an older Billy”.

(Twitter)

Another added: “Have a lot of thoughts about the likely casting of Joe Locke as Billy Kaplan but I’m going to spare the timeline.”

“JOE LOCKE AS BILLY MAXIMOFF PLEASE NOW,” said a third fan.

“So Joe Locke is playing Billy Kaplan. Well them,” said someone else, with another person writing: “OH MY GOD, I DON’T THINK I’VE BEEN THIS EXCITED BY MARVEL CASTING NEWS BEFORE!!! I HOPE THIS MEANS JOE LOCKE WILL PLAY BILLY but, honestly, it just makes my heart happy to see success for someone who is so incredible with his queer joy and acitvism!”

(Twitter)

Locke recently spoke out in support of his Hearstopper co-star Kit Connor after the actor said he was “forced” to come out as bisexual after being accused of queerbaiting.

The cast of the show also includes Olivia Coleman, Yasmin Finney, Sebastian Croft and William Gao. It was a viral hit on Netflix and has been commissioned for a further two seasons.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to premiere in winter 202/2024, it was revealed during a Marvel panel at Comic-Con in July earlier this year.