Joe Lycett attends Bafta TV Awards dressed as Queen Elizabeth I after losing bet
Comedian made good of his promise to attend ceremony as Tudor monarch
Joe Lycett has left fans in hysterics after attending the Bafta TV Awards dressed as Queen Elizabeth I.
In the last few weeks, the comedian, who has become increasingly known for his political pranks and viral hijinks, has been updating his fans on the status of a promise he made with his two aunties ahead of the awards ceremony.
Lycett said that, if his aunties Margaret and Pauline managed to amass 200,000 followers on Instagram by a certain date, he would attend the TV Baftas dressed as the Tudor monarch.
Margaret and Pauline reached the goal – and on Sunday (12 May), Lycett walked the red carpet with a lavish dress and dyed red hair.
If they has reached 250,000 followers by the day of the event, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy, who is friends with Lycett. said she would walk the red carpet alongside the comedian as his “lady-in-waiting”. At the time of writing, the aunties were just two thousand shy of this figure, with their follower count sitting at 2480,000.
Ahead of the ceremony, Lycett shared a photo of himself dressed as Queen Elizabeth I on Instagram alongside a portrait of the actual Queen Elizabeth I, asking: “Who wore it best?”
Bafta called the outfit “incredible”, with Lorraine Kelly writing: “You are very very silly – keep up the good work.”
Radio 1 DJ Greg James, referencing the 25-degree heat, commented: “Perfect weather for it!”
The Crown and Black Mirror lead this year’s nominations, with eight and seven nominations apiece.
Meanwhile, Happy Valley, Slow Horses and The Sixth Commandment have all received six nominations, while The Last of Us, The Long Shadow and Succession follow with five nominations.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies