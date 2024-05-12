For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Lycett has left fans in hysterics after attending the Bafta TV Awards dressed as Queen Elizabeth I.

In the last few weeks, the comedian, who has become increasingly known for his political pranks and viral hijinks, has been updating his fans on the status of a promise he made with his two aunties ahead of the awards ceremony.

Lycett said that, if his aunties Margaret and Pauline managed to amass 200,000 followers on Instagram by a certain date, he would attend the TV Baftas dressed as the Tudor monarch.

Margaret and Pauline reached the goal – and on Sunday (12 May), Lycett walked the red carpet with a lavish dress and dyed red hair.

If they has reached 250,000 followers by the day of the event, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy, who is friends with Lycett. said she would walk the red carpet alongside the comedian as his “lady-in-waiting”. At the time of writing, the aunties were just two thousand shy of this figure, with their follower count sitting at 2480,000.

Ahead of the ceremony, Lycett shared a photo of himself dressed as Queen Elizabeth I on Instagram alongside a portrait of the actual Queen Elizabeth I, asking: “Who wore it best?”

Joe Lycett walks Baftas red carpet as Queen Elizabeth I ( David Fisher/Shutterstock )

Bafta called the outfit “incredible”, with Lorraine Kelly writing: “You are very very silly – keep up the good work.”

Radio 1 DJ Greg James, referencing the 25-degree heat, commented: “Perfect weather for it!”

The Crown and Black Mirror lead this year’s nominations, with eight and seven nominations apiece.

Meanwhile, Happy Valley, Slow Horses and The Sixth Commandment have all received six nominations, while The Last of Us, The Long Shadow and Succession follow with five nominations.