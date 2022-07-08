Joe Lycett has mocked culture secretary Nadine Dorries in a fake resignation letter addressed to the prime minister.

On Thursday (7 July), Boris Johnson announced he would step down as prime minister following a series of resignations in protest over his leadership.

He will remain in power until a successor is named, which is expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.

The letter begins: “It is with deep sadness that I have reached the cocnlusion that this is not working. I have made honest efforts to resolve the difficulties but it has become clear this morning that I am unable to proceed further.

“I would like to thank you for purchasing the PoptheTop automatic bottle opener for me last week. I am very grateful for this and for many thing you have done for me, but I believe you have not purchased the correct bottle opener.”

It continued: “I was looking to open a bottle of ‘I Heart Pinot Grigio’ I got from Tesco last night and discovered the PoptheTop bottle opener is actually only designed to open traditional beer bottles or Coca Cola or J20 Apple and Mango.”

After suggesting that Johnson should “purchase the Cuisinart CQ050 Electric Wine Opener which is £50 in John Lewis and has a three-year guarantee”, the letter adds: “Please replace the PoptheTop automatic bottle opener which doesn’t even work on the Grolsch bottles which have the metal clasp.”

The comedian shared a copy of the fake letter to Twitter, where it has delighted fans.

(Twitter)

“I got to the third paragraph before realising this was a spoof!” wrote one person.

Another added: “You had me in the first half.”

Someone else joked: “Good to see Nadine urging the PM to get the big decisions right.”

Lycett was previously behind the parody version of Sue Gray’s report investigating lockdown parties at Downing Street that went viral earlier this year.

On the day of Johnson’s resignation speech (7 July), a Sky News broadcast was soundtracked by Benny Hill theme music playing in the background.

Twitter users then unearthed a tweet that seemed to suggest Hugh Grant was responsible for the unlikely soundtrack to the broadcast.