Joe Lycett says he’s been working on a secret stunt for three years

Joe Lycett has revealed that he’s been working on an elaborate, secret stunt for three years.

The comedian and The Great British Sewing Bee host has made several headlines for his public acts of irreverence, including temporarily changing his name to Hugo Boss and campaigning against “greenwashing” outside of Shell HQ.

In August 2021, he stormed off the set of Steph’s Packed Lunch while drawing attention to plastic recycling.

His most recent notable trick came in the form of a parody ‘leaked’ version of the Sue Gray report into Downing Street.

In a tweet on Thursday (17 February), Lycett explained that some of his surprising activities of recent years have been part of a detailed plan.

“Three years ago I devised a secret stunt,” his message began. “It became the longest and most complicated stunt I’ve ever done.

“It involved aliases, opening fake companies, drag queens, scary phone calls from the police, Strictly Come Dancing, angry MPs, news headlines and a giant unicorn.

Joe Lycett’s tweet about his three-year stunt (Twitter / Joe Lycett)

He continued: “At any point, I could’ve been found out and the whole thing would’ve been ruined. But I wasn’t. And now it’s done.”

Later in his post, the comic stated that he’d be explaining the details of what the grand plan was in his forthcoming UK stand-up tour. Titled “More More More: How Do You Lycett?”, the series of shows will begin in Plymouth in March.

Finally, Lycett thanked the fans who have already seen the show for not revealing specific details of what the stunt entails: “If you’ve seen previews, thank you for coming, and keep keeping the secrets.”