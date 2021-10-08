Joe Lycett staged a stunt outside Shell HQ in London to campaign against the company’s “greenwashing”.

The comedian arrived outside the offices in a yellow bus painted with a mural of a mock Shell advert with the caption: “We’re turning our carbon emissions green for Earth day”.

Wearing a tuxedo and a pair of sunglasses, Lycett then walked towards the building asking to buy some fuel and his routine culminated in being sprayed with grey paint to represent oil.

The stunt was filmed as part of a documentary called Joe Lycett vs The Oil Giant.