Joe Lycett has revealed that drinks company Yop are changing their bottles following his Steph’s Packed Lunch walk-off stunt.

Last month, the stand-up comedian made headlines after he appeared to storm out of the Channel 4 chat show.

During his appearance, Lycett mentioned that he had given up bringing single-use white plastic into his home as it was harder to recycle.

However, after presenter Steph McGovern pointed out an empty bottle of Yop, which is made of the substance, in a photo shown of him on the screen, a seemingly angry Lycett was seen removing his microphone and storming off the screen.

Lycett later confirmed that the moment had been planned to make a point about recycling, calling on Yop to stop using white PET plastic.

On Monday (16 August), the comic updated fans once more as he celebrated the news that Yop had committed to changing from white to clear plastic in 2022.

“You may remember a few weeks ago I walked off Channel 4 daytime show Steph’s Packed Lunch to get people talking about white and coloured PET plastic, which is much harder to recycle than clear PET plastic,” he wrote.

“Specifically I wanted yoghurt drink Yop! to change their bottle from white PET plastic to clear PET plastic. Over the following 48 hours my stunt made all the tabloids, was one of the most read stories on BBC News and trended on twitter.”

Lycett continued: “Well I am beyond delighted to announce that following my stunt Yop! have now committed to changing their bottle to clear PET plastic in 2022 and are aiming for it to be made with recycled plastic. The world – or at least the world of chilled yogurt drinks – has been changed for the better.”

He then thanked McGovern for her help and the owners of Yop for “doing the right thing”.

The stunt will be explored in more depth on the new series of Lycett’s consumer affairs programme Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back.

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back returns Thursday at 8pm on Channel 4