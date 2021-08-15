Joe Lycett jokes about ‘storming off’ Sunday Brunch after Steph’s Packed Lunch stunt

Joe Lycett referenced his now-infamous “storming off” Steph’s Packed Lunch, during a guest appearance on Sunday Brunch.

The comedian made headlines last month when he appeared to walk off the Channel 4 show live on air, after discussing his self-imposed ban on single-use plastics at home.

He later confirmed the moment was a stunt to make a point about white single-use plastic, which is harder to recycle.

On Sunday 15 August, Lycett joined the cast of Sunday Brunch to promote his new tour and series three of his Channel 4 show Got Your Back, which launches this week.

During the episode, Lycett joined in a game of “King of the Tin”, where he chose his favourite biscuit (a dark chocolate digestive).

He had some trouble drinking his tea due to the protective visor he was wearing.

Discussing the new series of Got Your Back, he revealed the episode would include a clip of his “storm off” on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

He explained he was inspired by Piers Morgan storming off Good Morning Britain as a way of getting headlines.

“She pitched it so perfectly,” he said of host Steph McGovern, confirming she was in on it, along with four other people working on the show.

He later joked that he might “storm off” Sunday Brunch as well.

Got Your Back returns to Channel 4 on 18 August.