Joe Rogan claims Brian Stelter’s ratings are falling because CNN presenter isn’t a ‘real human’

Joe Rogan has claimed that CNN is “f***ing terrible” as he accused its presenters of not being “real humans”.

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Thursday (17 June), the presenter attacked a segment on CNN in which the presenters had complained about YouTubers drawing in more viewers than terrestrial TV.

“They were describing it as if they were entitled to viewers,” Rogan told guest Kyle Kulinski.

“This is because the market has spoken and your show’s f***ing terrible.”

He continued: “Brian Stelter’s show keeps slipping and slipping and slipping in the ratings, same with Don Lemon’s. [It’s] the same thing. Everybody knows they’re not real humans.”

Rogan then continued his attack on Stelter, whose viewing figures are reported by Nielsen to have dropped by 57 per cent from January to June this year.

Discussing a recent interview between the Reliable Sources host and White House press secretary Jen Psaki, he said: ‘How about Brian Stelter talking to the press secretary saying, ‘What are we doing wrong? What are we doing wrong?’ Like, hey motherf***er, you’re supposed to be a journalist.”

The Independent has contacted CNN and Stelter’s representatives for comment.

Last month, Rogan was widely mocked for claiming on his podcast that straight white men soon wouldn’t be “allowed to talk”.

“Respectfully, I would argue that not being allowed to talk is the exact opposite of the problem Joe Rogan has,” one commenter joked.