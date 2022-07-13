Jump to content
New documentary examines TikTok’s influence on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial

NBC News releasing documentary on digital channels tonight (13 June)

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 13 July 2022 15:11
A Marriage on Trial Trailer

NBC News is releasing a new documentary titled A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and Truth in the Age of Social Media.

The documentary will examine TikTok’s influence on the recent high-profile defamation trial in which Amber Heard went on to lose against ex-husband Johnny Depp, who sued her for implying he abused her in the op-ed, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence –and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.”

According to Variety, the special will be released Wednesday (13 July) at 10:30pm ET on NBC News Now, and can be streamed on-demand on NBCNews.com and Peacock.

The official NBC News description of the 30-minute documentary reads: “The Depp v Heard defamation trial evoked two distinct reactions – those who couldn’t get enough and those who received more than they wanted.

“The new deep-dive documentary explores why the trial overwhelmed social media, specifically TikTok, and what viewers missed if social media coverage was their only news source.”

It continues: “In the wake of a verdict that surprised legal experts, NBC News examines how the trial evolved into the TikTok trial and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases.”

The documentary will feature interviews with Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Ruth Glenn, American University law professor and gendered violence expert Jamie Abrams, NBC News senior breaking news reporter Doha Madani, NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge, and more.

Amber Heard and Johny Depp

(Copyright The Associated Press All rights Reserved 2022)

Rapper Doja Cat recently came under fire for mimicking a portion of Heard’s testimony in a viral TikTok video.

A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media releases tonight (13 July) at 10:30pm ET on NBC News and can be streamed on NBCNews.com and Peacock.

