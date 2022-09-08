Jon Sopel says it was ‘wrong’ for BBC to publish presenters’ salaries
‘To have everybody suddenly knowing what you earn feels like a violation of your privacy’
Former BBC News correspondent Jon Sopel has said he believes it was “wrong” of the broadcaster to publish the salaries of its presenters.
In a new interview, Sopel recalled the circumstances in which he learnt that he would be taking a “voluntary” pay cut amid outcry over gender pay inequality among presenters at the broadcaster.
BBC sparked controversy when the salaries of top talent earning over £150,000 was revealed in 2017. The numbers revealed a pay gap between the BBC’s male and female presenters.
In 2018, it emerged that a number of the BBC’s leading male presenters, including Sopel, had agreed to have their pay cut as a result.
The journalist – who worked for the BBC for 39 years – said he first heard about the “voluntary” pay cut from his colleagues on the Today programme.
“They said, ‘Jon, we’d like to ask you about your salary cut.’ I said, ‘What salary cut?’ They said: ‘It’s today’s headlines,” he told The Telegraph.
Sopel said that he was “incandescent” when he learned the news.
“It was a fraught time, horrible. It was a bad decision to start publishing presenters’ salaries. To have everybody suddenly knowing what you earn feels [like] a violation of your privacy,” he said. “I never signed up for it but now it’s enforced upon you.”
The Independent has contacted a representative of BBC for comment.
The figures released by the BBC in 2017 showed that Sopel earned between £200,000 and £249,999.
Radio 2’s Chris Evans topped the list on more than £2 million, while the highest-paid woman was Claudia Winkleman on between £450,000 and £499,999.
In February, it was announced that Sopel and his BBC colleague Emily Maitlis are leaving the broadcaster to host a joint radio show and podcasts for rival network LBC.
