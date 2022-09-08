Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jon Sopel says it was ‘wrong’ for BBC to publish presenters’ salaries

‘To have everybody suddenly knowing what you earn feels like a violation of your privacy’

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 08 September 2022 09:26
Comments
DJ Tony Blackburn 'baffled' by BBC gender pay gap

Former BBC News correspondent Jon Sopel has said he believes it was “wrong” of the broadcaster to publish the salaries of its presenters.

In a new interview, Sopel recalled the circumstances in which he learnt that he would be taking a “voluntary” pay cut amid outcry over gender pay inequality among presenters at the broadcaster.

BBC sparked controversy when the salaries of top talent earning over £150,000 was revealed in 2017. The numbers revealed a pay gap between the BBC’s male and female presenters.

Recommended

In 2018, it emerged that a number of the BBC’s leading male presenters, including Sopel, had agreed to have their pay cut as a result.

The journalist – who worked for the BBC for 39 years – said he first heard about the “voluntary” pay cut from his colleagues on the Today programme.

“They said, ‘Jon, we’d like to ask you about your salary cut.’ I said, ‘What salary cut?’ They said: ‘It’s today’s headlines,” he told The Telegraph.

Sopel said that he was “incandescent” when he learned the news.

“It was a fraught time, horrible. It was a bad decision to start publishing presenters’ salaries. To have everybody suddenly knowing what you earn feels [like] a violation of your privacy,” he said. “I never signed up for it but now it’s enforced upon you.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of BBC for comment.

Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis left the BBC earlier this year to join media group Global (Global/PA)

(PA Media)

The figures released by the BBC in 2017 showed that Sopel earned between £200,000 and £249,999.

Recommended

Radio 2’s Chris Evans topped the list on more than £2 million, while the highest-paid woman was Claudia Winkleman on between £450,000 and £499,999.

In February, it was announced that Sopel and his BBC colleague Emily Maitlis are leaving the broadcaster to host a joint radio show and podcasts for rival network LBC.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in