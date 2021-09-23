Josh O’Connor accidentally clocked himself in the head with his Emmy trophy at the weekend, while mid-embrace with a fellow guest.

The actor won the award on Sunday (19 September) for his portrayal of Prince Charles in Netflix’s royal drama The Crown.

According to Variety journalist Michael Schneider, who interviewed O’Connor this week, the star “accidentally knocked himself in the forehead with one of the Emmy’s sharp wings”.

Schneider added that O’Connor started to bleed – “things got crimson for a second” – but then his fellow drama actor nominees Regé-Jean Page and Sterling K Brown came to his aid and they “had a laugh” about it.

O’Connor’s win marked his departure from the royal as Prince Charles, who will next be played by Dominic West in series five.

The Crown won a total of 11 Emmys last weekend, with Gillian Anderson also taking home a prize for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher, and Olivia Colman for her role as Queen Elizabeth II.

Anderson was asked by a reporter at the press conference whether she had spoken to Thatcher about her depiction of the politician. Thatcher died in 2013, seven years before Anderson took on the part.

“Um, I have not spoken to Margaret,” Anderson replied.

