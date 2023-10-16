John Oliver changes Last Week Tonight format due to ‘horrific’ Israel-Palestine news

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Oliver changed the format of his show Last Week Tonight due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

On Sunday (15 October), the comedian addressed the “horrific” news in a rare serious cold open that saw him explain to viewers why he would not be discussing the topic in the main body of the latest episode.

On Saturday (7 October), the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its largest-ever attack on Israel, which killed more than 1,000 people.

In response, Israel has imposed a “total siege” on Gaza, ordering evacuations ahead of an expected ground invasion. Rights groups have warned that the move could be classed as a war crime if carried out, with more than a million people fleeing their homes amid dwindling water supplies and the impending collapse of hospitals.

“Hey there, it’s me,” Oliver said in the five-minute long cold open that was shown before the theme tune was played at the beginning of the episode.

“The show hasn’t started yet. I mean, clearly it started a little bit, I’m already talking to you. But before the music and the lights, and at least theoretically, the laughter, I wanted to briefly talk to you about what has clearly been a terrible week.”

He added, “The immense suffering in Israel and Gaza has been sickening to watch and we’re not going to be covering it in the main body of our show tonight for a couple of reasons.

“First, it’s horrific. I don’t really want to tell jokes about carnage right now. And I’m pretty sure that you don’t want to hear them.

“And second, we’re taping this on Saturday afternoon. And you’ll be watching it Sunday night or Monday morning through an illegal VPN, I do know who I am talking to.”

Oliver continued by saying that “a lot could change” in a small amount of time, meaning a segment on the topic could become outdated within hours.

He then shared his “broad thoughts” on the matter, stating: “Now, sorrow is the first and most overwhelming feeling, the images that we’ve seen this week from last Saturday onward have been totally heartbreaking – thousands now dead in Israel and Gaza. It would be devastating, not just to those in the region, but to diaspora communities across the world.

“Whatever thoughts you have about the history of this region or the current state of affairs, it should be impossible to see grieving families and not be moved. So there’s been sorrow this week, a lot of it and also fear – understandable fear of further attacks in Israel and for those taken hostage and fear of what is to come in Gaza, as Israel’s leaders seem intent on embarking on a relentless bombing campaign, mass displacement and a potential ground invasion.”

Addressing Israel’s response to the Hamas attacks, Oliver said: “I don’t know where things stand in Gaza as you watch this right now. But all signs seem to be pointed toward a humanitarian catastrophe. Israeli officials announced plans to cut off food, water, fuel and power. Hospitals are running on generators. This has all the appearances of collective punishment, which is a war crime.

“And I think many Israelis and Palestinians are feeling justifiable anger right now, not just at Hamas, whose utterly heinous terrorist acts set this week’s events in motion, but also at the zealots and extremists across the board who consistently thwarted attempts at peace over the years. Israelis and Palestinians have been let down by their leadership time and time again. And I don’t have a great deal of faith in the leaders currently in charge to steer us toward peace.”