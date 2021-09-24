Joy Behar sought to reassure viewers after The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro both found out during a broadcast that they had tested positive for Covid.

Hostin and Navarro were on air at the time, and were asked to leave the set due to the positive results. Vice President Kamala Harris was supposed to join them for an interview around that time, but the segment was delayed and eventually held remotely.

“Should I introduce the vice president?” Behar asked as the confusion was unfolding. When she was instructed not to, she asked: “Shall we dance? Let’s do a tap dance” – a suggestion that drew laughs from the audience.

Behar then explained: “Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for Covid.

“No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case and they’ll be OK, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo. A lot of vaccines.”

Harris later spoke with Behar from a separate room as a safety measure. “I hope that you’re in a safe spot right now,” Behar told the vice president. “We did everything we could to make sure that you were safe, because we value you so much.”

The vice president thanked her and added: “Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference, because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalisation and worse.”