Jury Duty bresakout star Ronald Gladden has revealed the moment he came closest to “breaking”.

Gladden appears in the hit Amazon Freevee series as a man who beieves he’s participating in a documentrary series about jury service in the US.

However, unbeknownst to him, the judge, his fellow jurors and everyone involved in the case were actors, and every moment was staged.

One of his fellow jurors was X-Men and Hairspray actor James Marsden, playing a fictionalised version of himself. In one particularly awkward moment, Marsden is shown to become despondent after failing to score a film role he auditioned for, and he shows up to a birthday party held for another juror.

Thinking the party was being held in his honour, he flips the birthday cake and begins shouting at another juror, named Jeannie. He then leaves.

Gladden has won fans for the gracious way he dealt with every awkward situation thrown his way. But, according to the reality star, he said this moment was “the closest” he ever got to essentially breaking”.

“The only thing I was worried about was when James flipped the cake,” he told KFC Radio, adding: “I didn't see what happened ‘cause I was tying a balloon to something – I just wasn’t looking – so I truthfully didn’t know what happened.”

He continued: “I heard this commotion, I look up. He’s pumped his chest out, he’s got his arms open and he’s yelling at Jeannie. The only thing in my mind is, ‘I don’t want to get physical, but if he comes after Jeannie, I’m going to have to f***ing step in between him.

“But that was literally the only time I ever got a point where I was like, ‘Wow, I may actually have to get physical.’

When the hosts said “imagine” what would have happened if he had stepped in, Gladden, who has remained in touch with the Hollywood star, said: “Dude, it would have broke my heart. I don’t want to punch James Marsden!”

‘Jury Duty’ star Ronald thought he might have to ‘step in’ following party prank (Freevee)

Jury Duty is available to stream on Amazon Freevee now.