Love Island’s second-ever winter season is back.

The show is hosted by Maya Jama for the first time, and is taking place in South Africa.

One of the contestants is Kai Fagan, who is a science and PE teacher, as well as a semi-professional rugby player for Burnage RFC.

Find more information about Kai below.

What does Kai do?

Kai, 24, is a science and PE teacher, though he also plays semi-professional rugby for Burnage RFC. He hails from Manchester.

The contestant has previously played rugby 7s for Jamaica. He has three different degrees and went to three different universities.

What is Kai looking for on Love Island?

Kai said he has “quite high expectations” and does not commit to anyone unless he is “absolutely buzzing” over them.

Kai says his friends would describe him as “chilled, caring, very impulsive and a good guy”, adding that he always puts family and friends first.

Ahead of the show, Kai described himself as “pretty lighthearted, I love a laugh. I’m really calm and chilled as well, pretty level-headed, quite mature... but not too mature.

“I’m caring, loving and impulsive so I’m always fun to be around. I’m always busy, I’m never sitting still. If you like to be busy too, then you can be busy with me. I can’t remember the last time I sat in on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday night.”

What’s Kai’s Instagram?

You can find Kai on @kaifagan_, but this year all the contestants’ pages will be disabled while they’re in the villa.

ITV has asked all contestants to make their accounts “dormant” while they are on the show so that nothing can be published on their behalf, in an effort to prevent the “adverse effects of social media”.

Love Island airs nightly (excluding Saturday) at 9.00pm on ITV2 and ITVX.