Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Netflix has reportedly indicated it has no plans to remove the recent Kanye West documentary Jeen-Yuhs amid the rapper’s ongoing antisemitism scandal.

Companies including fashion brand Balenciaga, talent agency CAA, and Vogue magazine have distanced themselves from West after he made a number of antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews.

Released earlier this year, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy was a three-part documentary about West’s life, directed by Coodie & Chike.

According to a report in TMZ, Netflix’s position is that the company is “not in business” with West, because he was the documentary’s subject, and was not involved in the creation or promotion of the films.

The outlet also cites a Netflix source as saying that there is nothing antisemitic contained within the documentary.

It is also pointed out that the decision is consistent with Netflix’s past stance on content concerning controversial figures.

In the past, Netflix has faced calls to remove controversial standup specials from comedians including Jimmy Carr and Dave Chappelle. In neither instance did the streamer remove the offending material.

A number of celebrties, including Florence Pugh, Banks and Eric Andre, have spoken out against West in recent days.

Over the past few weeks, the Donda artist has shared a number of antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In a 19 October interview, West was asked by Piers Morgan whether he had regrets about writing that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people”.

A young Kanye West in Netflix’s ‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' (Netflix)

“No, absolutely not,” he replied. “I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down.”

However, the artist, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, later added that he was “sorry for the people that I hurt” and the “confusion that I caused”.

“I will say, I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon... the confusion that I caused. I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I’m sorry for the families that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through,” he said.

“Hurt people hurt people – and I was hurt.”

West also recently stated that he “doesn’t believe” in the term antisemitism.