Netflix to ‘continue streaming Kanye West documentary Jeen-Yuhs’ amid antisemitism backlash
Companies have distanced themselves from the ‘Donda’ artist after he made a string of antisemitic comments
Netflix has reportedly indicated it has no plans to remove the recent Kanye West documentary Jeen-Yuhs amid the rapper’s ongoing antisemitism scandal.
Companies including fashion brand Balenciaga, talent agency CAA, and Vogue magazine have distanced themselves from West after he made a number of antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews.
Released earlier this year, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy was a three-part documentary about West’s life, directed by Coodie & Chike.
According to a report in TMZ, Netflix’s position is that the company is “not in business” with West, because he was the documentary’s subject, and was not involved in the creation or promotion of the films.
The outlet also cites a Netflix source as saying that there is nothing antisemitic contained within the documentary.
It is also pointed out that the decision is consistent with Netflix’s past stance on content concerning controversial figures.
In the past, Netflix has faced calls to remove controversial standup specials from comedians including Jimmy Carr and Dave Chappelle. In neither instance did the streamer remove the offending material.
A number of celebrties, including Florence Pugh, Banks and Eric Andre, have spoken out against West in recent days.
Over the past few weeks, the Donda artist has shared a number of antisemitic comments and conspiracy theories.
Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trialSign up
In a 19 October interview, West was asked by Piers Morgan whether he had regrets about writing that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people”.
“No, absolutely not,” he replied. “I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down.”
However, the artist, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, later added that he was “sorry for the people that I hurt” and the “confusion that I caused”.
“I will say, I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon... the confusion that I caused. I feel like I caused hurt and confusion and I’m sorry for the families that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through,” he said.
“Hurt people hurt people – and I was hurt.”
West also recently stated that he “doesn’t believe” in the term antisemitism.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.