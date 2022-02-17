A past clip of Pete Davidson talking about Kanye West’s “mental illness” has resurfaced on Twitter.

In the viral clip, the Saturday Night Live (SNL) host can be seen talking about how the Donda rapper’s “illness” is “no excuse [for him] to be a jack***”.

The episode aired in October 2018, a week after West – who has legally changed his name to Ye – performed on the show. It shows Davidson discussing Ye’s unaired pro-Trump SNL speech.

After joking about West wearing a “MAGA hat” to the show back then, Davidson spoke about how he said that “Democrats broke up black families with welfare and that slavery is not real”.

“You know how wrong you have to be about politics for me to notice?” Davidson, who is currently dating West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, said.

“Kanye is a genius, but a musical genius. You know?” he added.

Davidson then moved on to speak about West’s “mental illness”. He highlighted how the rapper said that he’s “off” the meds and that’s the “real him”.

Davidson urged the rapper to just “take” his medication, stating: “No shame in the medicine game. I’m on them. It’s great. Take them. There’s nothing wrong with taking [medicines].”

“Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jack***, OK?” Davidson continued. “I’m quoting my therapist, my mom, and my mailman.”

In the past few weeks, West has been criticised for his outbursts on social media towards Kardashian, Davidson, and others affiliated with the SNL star.

West was married to reality star Kardashian for six years until the pair split last year.

Since their separation, West has publicly accused her of trying to “kidnap” their daughter, Chicago, and made repeated declarations in which he claims he wants to reconcile.

Last week, West crossed Davidson out of an Instagram photo amid his feud with rapper Kid Cudi for being friends with the SNL star.

In a since-deleted Instagram post initially shared on Saturday (12 February), West posted a handwritten note claiming that the “Day ‘n’ Night” musician would no longer be collaborating with him on his forthcoming album Donda 2.

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda [2] because he’s friends with you know who,” West wrote.

He then added: “We all speak in Billie language now,” a reference to comments made by singer Billie Eilish that some have perceived to be about Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy.

Cudi commented: “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f***in dinosaur hahaha,” and tweeted: “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

West has since accused Cudi of backstabbing him, posting a picture of West and Cudi with Davidson and Timothée Chalamet from 2019.

However, he drew a red “X” over Davidson’s face, captioning the post: “I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

Last week, West also shared screenshots of messages where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star apparently calls out his actions and says that he’s creating a “dangerous and scary environment” for her boyfriend Davidson.