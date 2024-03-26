For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Garraway has said that her ITV salary isn’t enough to cover the debt she incurred from her late husband’s care.

The Good Morning Britain anchor took on significant care duties when her husband Derek Draper became seriously ill with Covid in March 2020. After spending nearly 100 days in a coma, the former Labour lobbyist received 24-hour care from professionals visiting the couple’s home and from Garraway herself.

Draper died in January, aged 56. He is survived by Garraway, also 56, and their children: Darcey, 18, and 14-year-old Billy.

In a forthcoming 60-minute documentary titled Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story, the TV presenter admitted that although she has a well-paid job, she is in debt from the costs of her late husband’s care.

Shot in the final year of Draper’s life, the film follows his round-the-clock care and day-to-day experiences, as well as highlighting the plight of at-home carers, and the costs of caring for a loved one.

Garraway said that Draper’s care costed more than her salary for her TV work, “and that’s before you pay for any bill”.

‘Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story’ was shot in the final year of Draper’s life (ITV)

“I’m not going to pretend that I’m poorly paid. I have an incredible job that I love, which is well paid. But it’s not enough. Derek’s basic care is nearly £4,000 per week. And how can I afford that? How can anyone afford £16,000 per month?”

“I am in debt and I can’t earn enough to cover my debt because I am managing Derek’s care,” she said in a clip recorded before Draper’s death.

Garraway took on significant care duties when Draper became seriously ill with Covid in March 2020 (ITV)

Garraway said that the money she does have to support Draper is spent on “the basics”.

It is thought thatGood Morning Britain hosts earn a minimum of £300,000 per annum, but this would vary between presenters.

The TV presenter praised the extraordinary carers who had worked with Draper and her family, but said they are working to meet an “impossible need”.

“We are entirely reliant on extraordinary carers but the system in which they work in unbelievably complicated; unbelievably underfunded. And trying to meet an impossible need.”

“The system we have at the moment in terms of supporting people, and there are millions of people in situations like Derek is – for many other reasons than Covid – it doesn’t allow you to feel content because you don’t know whether things are going to be stripped away.”

Garraway criticised the “classic postcode lottery” system in place, which decides which families receive financial support.

Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story airs on Tuesday 25 March at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV.