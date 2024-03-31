For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Giovanna Fletcher has shared a down-to-earth encounter she had with “wonderful human” Kate Middleton in Westminster Abbey.

Podcast host Fletcher, who won I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! winner in 2020, recalled the interaction with the Princess of Wales ahead of her emotional video announcing she has cancer.

Middleton has missed this year’s Easter Sunday service, one week after explaining she was having chemotherapy to treat the disease following abdominal surgery in January.

Her announcement came after weeks of speculation over her absence from public life, which was mocked by many notable stars, who have since apologised.

Fletcher, who recorded a special podcast episode with Middleton in 2020, reflected on two encounters she has had with the Princess of Wales, one of which saw the pair bonding over nipple cream at a baby bank.

Speaking on Invite Only, Fletcher said: “She’s just brilliant. From the first time I met her to now, I’m still blown away by her ability to connect with everyone. We were talking about nipple cream the last time we were together.

“We were at a baby bank, talking about what is needed, and obviously nipple cream is really expensive – a little pot is £11. I remember her saying something like, ‘Oh, I wish I’d bought some nipple cream now.’ It’s always really lovely to see her, actually.

Fletcher said that Middleton went out of her way to speak to her at her Christmas Carol concert, which is held at Westminster Abbey,

“She was walking past, she caught my eye and circled back so she could say hello to all the kids,” Fletcher said, adding: “That was really special. She was asking questions about what instruments they play and moments like that make me go, ‘Oh gosh. We’re in Westminster Abbey and this is the future queen talking to my kids about drumming.’

“I just think she’s a wonderful human. She cares about her legacy and I think that will only mean great things for future generations.”

Kate Middleton on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast (Kensington Palace)

Fletcher is married to McFly singer Tom Fletcher, and the couple have three children. The podcaster is a supporter of breast cancer charity, CoppaFeel!, and has led the organisation’s charity treks since 2017.