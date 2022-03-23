Kathy Burke criticises Boris Johnson for laughing during talks about war in Ukraine

Kathy Burke has criticised prime minister Boris Johnson for laughing during a speech about the conflict in Ukraine.
During chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement on Wednesday [23 March], when he began discussing the Ukraine war, Johnson can be seen chuckling behind him.
Burke retweeted a clip of the moment and said: “Apparently this is what they do in parliament, all parties, whatever the subject. With people terrified as to what they’re going to do about rising fuel/food prices and people elsewhere getting bombed out of their homes.”
She added: “Maybe it’s time they just f****** stopped. ALL of them.”
Burke has been a consistent critic of Johnson and the Conservative government. The Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy actor has previously called Johnson a “charlatan” for his response to the Covid-19 crisis.
She has also said: “It’s common sense not to vote Tory in the first f***ing place.”
LBC presenter James O’Brien also commented on the clip, saying: “What the feck is wrong with him?”
The clip has sparked outrage on social media, with other users branding Johnson “an abhorrent individual” and a “Deeply unpleasant man. Seems to have a missing empathy emotion.”
Another tweeted: “That whole archaic setup needs to be shut down, turn the building into a museum and have MP’s etc in a new building that isn’t ingrained with 16th century values, where yaah booing at each other like kids is not allowed as a viable way of running the country!”
The Independent has contacted the Prime Minister’s spokesperson for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies