Katie Price arrested at Heathrow Airport after missing court hearing

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Katie Price has been arrested at Heathrow Airport after failing to attend a bankruptcy court hearing.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told Sky News: “A 46-year-old woman from Surrey was arrested at Heathrow Airport at 19:45hrs on Thursday, 8 August for failing to appear at court.

“She has been remanded in custody at a west London police station to appear at the Royal Courts of Justice tomorrow, Friday, 9 August.”

The former glamour model, 46, was scheduled to appear at a London court on 30 July over an unpaid tax bill of £760,000 but failed to attend as she was having cosmetic surgery in Turkey. A warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

Writing on her Instagram Story on Thursday, Price anticipated her arrest at Heathrow. “I would just like to thank everyone that has been showing support and compassion to my situation this week with my pending arrest. Despite what has been misreported I am now in route back from filming my documentary,” she wrote.

“I was never just abroad being ignorant to what’s going on and I stand by the facts, which is that there has been miscommunications here between a number of people here to do with my bankruptcy.

open image in gallery A warrant for Price’s arrest was issued last week ( PA Wire )

“However now I am returning home from work, & I am aware that I am about to be detained at the airport which is obviously what the courts feel is necessary. I do hope of course for my son’s sake who is with me that they will allow some dignity and protection for at least his sake as this will be extremely disturbing for him to see.

“Whilst I understand the importance and severity of the matter I do feel like I am being treated like a criminal. I would like to point out once again that this is to do with a very unfortunate financial circumstance which as hard as it has been does not make a criminal or bad person. Millions of people suffer losses and go through bankruptcy’s, through many different reasons and mine was due to serious mental health issues and breakdowns from PTSD.

“Whilst it’s been hard, I repeatedly will stand by the fact that I am not embarrassed or ashamed that this has happened to me. People loose their lives every day over the embarrassment and fear of these situations and the public bullying I’ve endured on this matter is simply not ok. I will continue to speak out on this and not be ashamed.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I will address this with the police and courts when I land and I ask for my son Harvey’s sake it’s handled with care and compassion. I am after all only a human being. I appreciate all of you that continue to show me love it means a lot.”

Price (also known as Jordan) was due to face questions about her finances in the specialist bankruptcy court from barristers representing the trustee of her two bankruptcies.

Insolvency and Companies Court judge Catherine Burton said on 30 July: “It is in my judgment necessary that the court issue a warrant for Ms Price’s arrest.

“She has no real excuse in failing to attend today’s hearing. The reason for her absence today is irrelevant.”

Barrister Darragh Connell added: “Her liberty is on the line, but unfortunately we are at the end of the road in relation to this matter.”

Price first declared bankruptcy in 2019 over unpaid debts, then again in March of this year over the unpaid tax bill.

In February, Price, who also found fame as a reality TV star, was ordered to pay 40 per cent of her earnings from subscription social platform OnlyFans to the trustee over her first bankruptcy for the next three years.