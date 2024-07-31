Support truly

Katie Price has broken her silence after an arrest warrant was issued for her over a failed court appearance for unpaid taxes.

The glamour model, 46, was scheduled to appear at a London court on Tuesday (30 July) over the unpaid tax bill of £750,000 but failed to attend as she was having cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

The former glamour model was due to face questions about her finances in the specialist bankruptcy court from barristers representing the trustee of her two bankruptcies.

Insolvency and Companies Court judge Catherine Burton said: “It is in my judgment necessary that the court issue a warrant for Ms Price’s arrest.

“She has no real excuse in failing to attend today’s hearing. The reason for her absence today is irrelevant.”

The glamour model, formerly known as Jordan, said: “I have and I am continuing to cooperate with the relevant people on matters to the best of my ability which will be addressed after my return from work.

“Despite consistent stories trying to humiliate me on my personal misfortunes, I am neither embarrassed or ashamed. I own my situation and I am trying my best to work my way out of it and put matters right.

A warrant has been issued for Katie Price’s arrest after she failed to attend a court hearing over her ongoing bankruptcy issues (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I have to continue in my work in order to satisfy these bankruptcy orders which is all I am trying to do right now. I am however not running from matters and will continue to take matters with great seriousness.

“I am doing the best I can to rectify things during extremely challenging times.”

Yesterday’s proceedings followed the second declaration Price has faced for bankruptcy in five years. She was first declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March of this year.

Barrister Darragh Connell that the model would “not be kept in custody for a long period of time” once detained.

She was initially due to attend a court hearing in March, but also failed to appear as she was “dealing with serious stuff”.

In February, Price, who also found fame as a reality TV star, was ordered to pay 40 percent of her OnlyFans earnings to the trustee over her first bankruptcy for the next three years.

Katie Price did not attend Monday’s hearing in London (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Archive )

Price previously said that she would go to prison to be “done with it all” as she was “fed up” of being threatened with legal action.

The model turned reality star is currently in Istanbul for a face lift that is reported to be costing £10,000. Price has insisted that this is a corrective surgery.

She has now speculated that she could be suffering from a psychiatric issue after years of cosmetic procedures.

“I’m not content now, I’m having more surgery next week. My mum says I’ve got body dysmorphia,” Price told Heat World.

“I don’t ever look in the mirror and think I look good. I never have done. So, there’s obviously an underlying issue.”

Barrister Connell added: “Her liberty is on the line, but unfortunately we are at the end of the road in relation to this matter.”