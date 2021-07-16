Kevin Feige sat down with Marvel bosses to discuss MCU ‘rules of the multiverse’ following Loki finale

Kevin Feige has revealed that Marvel Studios has held a meeting about dictating the “rules” of the multiverse.

As pointed out by Screenrant, the first mention of the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in 2016’s Doctor Strange.

Since then, the concept – a collective term for all the parallel dimensions and timelines in existence – has captivated fans and worked its way into more and more of Marvel’s properties.

The latest example has been the Disney Plus series Loki, which focuses on Tom Hiddleston’s impish villain character.

Loki’s finale – which aired on Wednesday (14 July) – featured a scene in which several new timelines branch out from the main established MCU timeline.

As reported by The Direct, Feige recently confirmed that he and other studio execs held a meeting to discuss the various rules for how the multiverse will work in the MCU.

During an interview with the D23 Inside Disney podcast, Feige said: “The multiverse is coming up in a big way.

“There’s interconnectivity there that people have already started to see and suss out and I had a meeting this morning with the whole broad Marvel Studios team going through the multiverse and the rules of the multiverse and exactly how to really deliver on the excitement surrounding the multiverse.”

Moving forward, the future of the MCU appears to be heavily influenced by the concept of the multiverse.

Most obviously, the forthcoming Doctor Strange sequel is aptly titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The next instalment of Spider-Man will also feature the multiverse concept as the titular superhero (played by Tom Holland) goes up against versions of Electro and Doc Ock from previous Spider-Man film incarnations.

Prior to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the studio’s next series What If…? will explore alternate versions of well-known Marvel stories.

What If…? is scheduled for release on Disney Plus on 11 August.

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theatres on 17 December.