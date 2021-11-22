Kevin Spacey has been ordered to pay nearly $31m (£23m) to House of Cards producers MRC after violating their sexual harassment policy.

MRC ended their professional relationship with Spacey in 2017 after the actor was accused by multiple people of inappropriate sexual conduct.

The production company filed the confidential arbitration demand in 2019 in an attempt to recoup the costs of scrapping an entire season of the show due to Spacey’s behaviour.

The American Beauty actor filed a counterclaim and accused MRC of wrongfully terminating his contract.

An eight day arbitration hearing later took place with the arbitrator ruling in favour of MRC.

The petition states: “With one exception, the arbitrator found the third party witnesses to be credible, and found the allegations against Spacey to be true. The award finds that Spacey’s conduct at issue in connection with the testifying crew members was in breach of both the acting and executive producing agreements.”

Kevin Spacey in Nantucket District Court on 7 January 2019 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. (Nicole Harnishfeger-Pool/Getty Images)

Spacey was suspended from House of Cards in November 2017 following multiple accusations of sexual assault. Among the allegations were those from actor Anthony Rapp who alleged that Spacey made sexual advances to him when he was 14.

Last year, Rapp sued Spacey for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.