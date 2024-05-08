Netflix edits out Kim Kardashian being booed at Tom Brady roast

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian was loudly booed when she took the stage at Tom Brady’s live Netflix comedy roast on Sunday – but those watching a replay won’t get to hear it.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was one of several celebrities to feature in the comedy event, which streamed live on 5 May.

On the original stream, the booing began when host Kevin Hart introduced Kardashian and went on for over 10 seconds, forcing her to stop in the middle of her first joke.

Hart had to chime in to calm the audience down, after which Kardashian did her first joke over again, aimed at Hart.

In the version that is currently available on Netflix, there is a disclaimer saying that the show was “edited from a previous livestream” and we only hear Kardashian being met with applause before she launches into her joke.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for a comment.

Kardashian used the roast as an opportunity to make fun of the rumours that she and Brady are dating. “I’m really here tonight for Tom,” she said.

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might.”

Kim Kardashian and Jeff Ross speak onstage during the Tom Brady roast ( Getty )

“Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumours that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape,” Kardashian continued, alluding to her 2007 sex tape with rapper Ray J.

A controversial moment that Netflix has retained in the replay is a sexist joke by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe directed at Kardashian.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Hinchcliffe, who is known for insult comedy, was talking about Will Ferrell’s Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and the film’s famous “Whale’s vagina” line when he switched the subject of his roast to the reality star who was in the crowd.

“A whale’s vagina, which reminds me... Kim Kardashian’s here. She’s had a lot of black men celebrating her endzone,” Hinchcliffe began, before directly addressing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

“Kim, word of advice, close your legs,” he said. “You have more public beef than Kendrick and Drake.”

Tony Hinchcliffe makes ‘misogynistic’ Kim Kardashian joke at Tom Brady's roast

Some Netflix viewers have said that despite it being a staged roast, where guests should expect brutal jokes to be made at their expense, this particular remark went too far. Some described the joke as “incredibly misogynistic” and “gross”.

Brady’s Greatest Roasts of All Time was staged as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Fest, the annual Los Angeles comedy festival organised by the streaming service. The roast focused on Brady, a former quarterback for the New England Patriots, and saw the former American footballer taking humorous jabs from some of the biggest names in comedy.

Ben Affleck and Chelsea Handler were on the starry list of celebrities at the event.