Jeff Ross has insisted that Tom Brady was “having fun” when he told the comedian not to joke about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft during a live Netflix special over the weekend.

On Sunday (5 May), Ross was among the comedians performing at The Roast of Tom Brady – part of the ongoing Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

During the roast, Ross remembered the famous story of ex-quarterback Brady walking into Kraft’s office and telling him, “I’m the best decision your organization has ever made,” when he was drafted into the team in 2000.

This received a huge applause from the audience before Ross delivered his punchline, “Would you like a massage?”

Ross was referring to the controversy surrounding Kraft and his 2019 arrest on misdemeanour charges of soliciting prostitution at a massage parlour. The Patriots owner was eventually cleared of the charges against him the following year after a Florida court barred video evidence from being released.

Ross then blew a kiss to Kraft, who was seated in the audience, and said, “I love Robert Kraft”, but was cut off when Brady approached the roast podium.

The NFL star whispered to Ross, which was also picked up by his microphone, “Don’t say that s*** again.”

Tom Brady (left) and Jeff Ross during ‘The Roast of Tom Brady’ ( Netflix )

Reacting to the suggestion that Brady was genuinely upset on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday, Ross said, “Come on, come on, no way, no way. He was having fun. You know, it’s like that’s his dad. Robert Kraft is like a father figure to him, he was just showing his love for Robert Kraft. And Robert Kraft loved it. We had a great talk afterwards. He was so happy that I gave him a shoutout and a salute. It was beautiful.”

He continued: “Tom loves the roast. He’s a student of the roasts. If you love the roast… everyone wants to be the center of attention, even when there is a target on their back. It’s all about him for three hours. After he won the last Super Bowl, I hit him up. I knew he was a roast fast. He was into it right away. We made a deal but then he un-retired… It was worth the wait. He was loose and fun. I feel like we won an election or something.”

After Brady gave Ross the warning on stage, the comedian responded, “OK, OK. He’s having fun, look at him. I love what you do for the Jews, Robert Kraft. You’re incredible.”

Kevin Hart, the night’s host, then returned to the microphone and teased Ross: “Wow, wow. Stop being a b****, Jeff, and sit down. Stop kissing his a**. ‘Are you OK? It was just jokes?’”