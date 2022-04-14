Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.

The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against against her by her former partner.

However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her.

“I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him to be – that would be epic if he was my musical guest – but then do I want my own moment?” she asked her family, ahead of the filming of the iconic comedy show.

Later on, Kardashian told her stylist: “He obviously would be the best, but maybe this is my chance to do something on my own. I don’t know, it could either be super calming.

“It would be so cool for the kids to see Mom and Dad on SNL together, that’s so cool, but then I might be more stressed out,” she admitted.

Instead, Halsey ended up joining as her musical guest for the evening.

(Getty Images)

Kardashian recently hit back at actor Debra Messing who shared a tweet questioning why she had been a host in the first place, claiming SNL typically has “performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch”.

In response, Kardashian wrote: “I don’t comment to tear people down, especially another female. If that’s what you think, dude, then cool, tune in.”

New episodes of The Kardashians release every Thursday on Hulu.