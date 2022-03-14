Kim Kardashian’s relationships with ex-husband Kanye West and Pete Davidson will be discussed in her new reality TV show.

The Kardashian family, who rose to fame with their previous E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, are starring in a new series for Hulu titledThe Kardashians.

On Monday (14 March), the first trailer for the series was released, showing Kim, her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and mum Kris, all making appearances.

The show was filmed in the aftermath of Kim’s split from rapper West, with one scene teased in the trailer seeing Kim discussing their struggles with Kourtney. Kim was declared legally single from West earlier this month as they wait for their divorce.

“It is really hard with Kanye,” Kim tells Kourtney. “He told me my career is over.”

The Independent has contacted West’s representatives for comment.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Kris Jenner is seen saying that “nobody” saw Kim’s relationship with Saturday Night Live star Davidson “coming”.

Kim and the comedian began dating late last year, with West recently hitting out at Davidson in his music and on social media.

On Friday (11 March), the couple went “Instagram official” after Kim shared photos of the pair to social media for the first time.

The Kardashians comes to Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK on Thursday 14 April.