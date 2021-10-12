Nicole Brown’s sister calls out Kim Kardashian over OJ Simpson joke on SNL

Nicole Brown’s sister Tanya Brown has called out Kim Kardashian for making “distasteful” jokes about OJ Simpson during her Saturday Night Live monologue.

Speaking to TMZ Brown said the quips about Simpson and his late ex-wife Nicole reflected poorly on Kardashian, whose recent appearance as SNL host won her praise online.

The reality TV star began the four-minute segment by roasting members of her famous family.

“The one thing I’m really proud of is that no one could ever call me a gold digger,” said Kardashian. “Honestly, I’m not even sure how you become one. So I asked my mom’s boyfriend, Corey (Gamble).”

She then eased into the OJ jokes, with one about her father, Robert introducing Kardashian to her first Black person.

“Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was,” the beauty mogul continued, alluding to the manner in which Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman were allegedly murdered by Simpson in 1994.

The American footballer was arrested and charged with both murders in 1994. However, following an extremely public, 11-month-long criminal trial, Simpson was acquitted in 1995.

“I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met,” Kardashian continued. “But OJ does leave a mark. Or several. Or none at all. I still don’t know.”

Brown has condemned the “beyond inappropriate” and “insensitive” jokes, adding she was no longer sure whether the Kardashians ever truly cared for her sister. The families were close; Nicole and Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, were long-time friends, while Robert represented Simpson during the double murder trial.

Jenner even honoured her late friend by giving daughter Kendall the middle name “Nicole”.

Brown went on to say that Kardashian should have refused to perform the jokes considering how close their families were.

Finally, Brown said that the jokes were as hurtful as the fact that the studio audience seemed to enjoy the material so much.

The eagerly anticipated episode aired on Saturday (9 October) and also starred musical guest Halsey.

The Independent has reached out to Kardashian’s representatives for comment.