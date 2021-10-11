Kim Kardashian’s family have said that they are extremely “proud” of the reality TV star’s debut on Saturday Night Live.

The reality TV star hosted the comedy show on Saturday (9 October), earning wide praise from the public who singled out her comic timing in the opening monologue and sketches.

Among them was Kim’s mother Kris Jenner, who shared a clip from the show and wrote: “I’m so so proud of my amazing daughter Kim!!! She absolutely crushed one of the hardest stand up gigs in the world!!!! She is an absolute ROCKSTAR and I’m so proud of this accomplishment!!!”

In the clip, Kim thanked the cast and crew of SNL co-stars, as well as “Kanye and the rest of my family” for being such good sports.

The Skims founder roasted her family members - as well as former husband Kanye West - in her opening monologue. Kris Jenner said that her daughter performed the monologue with a “mix of LOVE, vulnerability, self depreciation, humour, beauty” and showed that she is “always in on the joke”.

Kris and Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian attended the live taping and had cameo appearances in some sketches.

Khloe wrote on Instagram Stories that she was “beaming with pride and admiration”, adding: “Proud is an understatement”.

E! News reported that West was also in the audience to support his ex-wife, as confirmed by a source close to Kim.

It was earlier reported that Kim consulted West regarding her SNL appearance, and the rapper escorted Kim to NBC Studios for the show on Saturday,

Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian did not attend the live taping but expressed her delight at Kim’s impersonation of herself in a parody of US television show The People’s Court.

Titled The People’s Kourt with Kourtney, the spoof also starred SNL cast members playing, Kourtney’s boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Kanye West, Machine Gun Kelly (played by Pete Davidson) and Megan Fox.

Kourtney posted a clip of the sketch on Instagram and wrote: "Ahhhhh! This is everything! Kim Kardashian, you killed SNL."

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner also celebrated their sister’s SNL success on Instagram with clips from the show.

Khloe and Kris were among those that attended the SNL after-party bash. Kourtney’s former boyfriend Scott Disick was also spotted with the Kardashians.