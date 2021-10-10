Kim Kardashian mocks her own company with ‘Skims for dogs’ SNL sketch

Kim Kardashian hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, kicking off the show by delivering a monologue that included jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West. Later, she appeared in spoof sketches of Disney’s Aladdin, and reality television shows The Bachelorette and The People’s Court.

Another sketch on the show which was well-received by many viewers online saw Kardashian joke about her shape-wear company, Skims.

Appearing in front of her company’s logo, Kardashian said: “Introducing new Skims shape wear for thick dogs,” while a dog appeared next to her wearing a Skims item. Later, other dogs in the sketch were brought in wearing a variety of the items.

Kardashian went on to joke that her line would be available for all dogs, “no matter how big their butt is.”

You can see some fan reaction to the sketch here:

SNL recently unveiled the cast of its new season, with Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt both leaving the show.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson will all be returning along with the rest of the show’s ensemble – Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang.

The hosts have been unveiled too with an eclectic line up featuring Owen Wilson – who opened the season – followed by Kardashian, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis.