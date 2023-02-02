Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kyle Richards has hit out at critics accusing her of using the diabetes medication drug, Ozempic, for weight loss purposes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star responded to the rumours in a new interview, saying that she works “really hard” for her figure.

Richards, 54, said that she “cannot stand” people alleging that she uses Ozempic to lose weight, adding that she goes to the gym for two hours every morning.

“I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me, know that I’m up every day at like 5.30am, 6am at the latest,” she told Extra at the American Heart Association’s concert on Wednesday (1 February) in New York City.

She continued: “I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating.

“Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people. So don’t think I took the easy way out. Like, follow what I’m doing and you’ll see changes.”

Last month, the reality TV star posted a selfie in the gym to her Instagram, writing: “I work out every day. Chasing it up between running, cycling, hiking and yoga.”

Ozempic, which is typically used to treat type 2 diabetes, became a viral weight loss remedy on TikTok after it was used as a weight loss method by celebrities and TikTok users.

Recently, the diabetes medication has been trending on social media as many celebrities have been rumoured to use Ozempic to quickly lose weight. This known side effect has caused an increase in demand for Ozempic, which has sparked a global shortage. The medicine can now cost up to $1,500 per month (£1,225).

The reality TV star has been accused of using diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss (Getty Images)

In January, Richards posted a comment on Instagram responding to the initial rumours: “I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have.”

Responding to an Instagram user who claimed Richards’ figure was due to “many visits to the plastic surgeon”, the Halloween Kills actor replied: “I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May.”

Speaking on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast, with hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Richards also spoke out against the speculation.

“A lot of people think I’ve been taking Ozempic. To clarify, I’ve never taken Ozempic,” she said, also denying that she has taken any similar injections and or had a tummy tuck.

Richards said that she achieved her figure by going to the gym and cutting down on sugar, carbs, and alcohol.

“After gaining weight during the summer. On 15 July, after getting off the boat, I said, ‘That is it. I’m not having any sugar, any carbs, any alcohol,’” she explained.