House of the Dragon’s biggest fan is not one many people will have had on their bingo cards.

Reality star Kylie Jenner has revealed that she has watched HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off “probably like five times” all the way through.

Jenner released a 2022 Year in Review video on her YouTube channel on Monday (13 December), reflecting on some of her favourite moments of the year as well as her favourite films and TV shows.

“Favorite TV show this year, obviously House of the Dragon,” Jenner said. “I’ve watched the whole thing, it’s hard to say... Probably like five times now.”

Jenner previously starred in a House of the Dragon parody with her half-sister Kim Kardashian.

On The Late Late Show with James Corden in September, Corden and Kardashian put a “Targashian” spin on the series for a short video segment.

The clip ends with the pair coming together in mutual agreement that they’ll share the throne, until Jenner makes a surprise entrance, killing them both.

The fantasy series recently earned Golden Globe nominations for Best Drama Series and for Emma D’Arcy in the Best Television Actress in a Drama Series category (though, D’Arcy considers themself to be non-binary).

Fans were, nonetheless, upset that Paddy Considine was snubbed in the Best Actor category.