Love Island is back in South Africa for its second ever winter edition, with a whole new batch of hopefuls competing to find someone who’s “100 per cent their type on paper”.

The contestants entering the villa this year include the show’s first partially sighted star, a contestant with vitiligo, and one who has been a body double for Emma Watson.

Joining them is Lana Jenkins, a 25-year-old make-up artist from Luton. Find out more about Lana, from her Instagram profile to her claim to fame, below…

What is Lana’s job?

Lana is a make-up artist, who has worked with stars such as actor Michelle Keegan. Ahead of entering the villa, she told ITV: “In my work as a make-up artist I’ve worked with lots of celebrities. Also, when I was six years old I used to live in Spain and I was in an episode of Benidorm as an extra.”

What is her dating history?

Lana had a lockdown romance with Hollyoaks star and I’m a Celebrity 2022 finalist Owen Warner in 2020.

Speaking to press about the relationship and whether she watched Warner on I’m a Celeb, she said: “We ended amicably, so I have nothing bad to say in terms of our relationship and the time that we spent together.

“I watched the final and that was it because, obviously he got to the final, so that was amazing, and I thought I’d watch it out of support.

“But I just thought it’s a bit weird to watch your ex for an hour on telly every evening, so I didn’t bother.

“But I did send him a message when he got out and was like, ‘Well done. That’s amazing that you came runner up.’ So it was nice.”

What is Lana looking for on Love Island?

Instant connection. She said: “I fall in love quickly. I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week.”

Talking about what gives her the “ick”, Lana said: “I don’t mind people texting me all the time but if you send me question marks if I’ve not replied to you in a while, you’re gone. That’s a really big red flag for me! Also if I see a guy trip over, that’s an instant turn off.” Brutal.

What is Lana’s Instagram?

You can find Lana on Instagram @lanajenkinss, but this year all the contestants’ pages will be disabled while they’re in the villa.

In an unprecedented move, ITV has asked them to make their accounts “dormant” while they are on the show so that nothing can be published on their behalf, in efforts to prevent the “adverse effects of social media”.