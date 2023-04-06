Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Wire actor Lance Reddick’s cause of death has been disclosed.

The actor, whose credits also included the TV shows Fringe and Bosch, as well as the John Wick film franchise, died suddenly on 19 March. He was 60.

According to Reddick’s death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, he died of ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

The actor’s death led to an outpouring of tributes from the world of entertainment.

His Wire co-tar Wendell Pierce wrote on social media that Reddick was “a man of great strength and grace.”

“As talented a musician as he was an actor,” Pierce continued. “The epitome of class. A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here.”

The actor’s wife, Stephanie, said in a statement shortly after his death was announced: “Lance was taken from us far too soon.

Lance Reddick in ‘The Wire’ (HBO)

“Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day.”

She continued: “I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”