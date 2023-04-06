The Wire, Fringe and John Wick star Lance Reddick’s cause of death disclosed
Actor died ‘suddenly’ in March, aged 60
The Wire actor Lance Reddick’s cause of death has been disclosed.
The actor, whose credits also included the TV shows Fringe and Bosch, as well as the John Wick film franchise, died suddenly on 19 March. He was 60.
According to Reddick’s death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, he died of ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.
The actor’s death led to an outpouring of tributes from the world of entertainment.
His Wire co-tar Wendell Pierce wrote on social media that Reddick was “a man of great strength and grace.”
“As talented a musician as he was an actor,” Pierce continued. “The epitome of class. A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here.”
The actor’s wife, Stephanie, said in a statement shortly after his death was announced: “Lance was taken from us far too soon.
“Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day.”
She continued: “I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”
