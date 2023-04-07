Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Wire actor Lance Reddick‘s lawyer has disputed the findings of his death certificate.

Reddick, whose credits also included the TV shows Fringe and Bosch, as well as the John Wick film franchise, died suddenly on 19 March. He was 60.

According to Reddick’s death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, he died of ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

However, Reddick’s lawyer, speaking on behalf of his family, said the conclusions drawn by the autopsy do not make sense as Reddick was “the most physically fit person I’ve ever known”.

James Hornstein said Reddick worked out daily at home and had a strict diet, adding that when he was away for work, he requested “the availability of gym facilities” as part of his “contractual requirement”.

Hornstein added: “The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle.

“On behalf of [Lance’s wife] Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family.”

The actor’s death led to an outpouring of tributes from the world of entertainment.

His Wire co-tar Wendell Pierce wrote on social media that Reddick was “a man of great strength and grace”.

“As talented a musician as he was an actor,” Pierce continued. “The epitome of class. A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here.”

Lance Reddick in ‘The Wire’ (HBO)

The actor’s wife, Stephanie, said in a statement shortly after his death was announced: “Lance was taken from us far too soon.

“Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day.”

She continued: “I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”