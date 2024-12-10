Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Billy Bob Thornton has defended his co-star’s “cartoonish” role in new series Landman.

Landman is the latest series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, who created the show alongside Christian Wallace. It’s based on Wallace’s own podcast, Boomtown, and follows oil rig executive Tommy Noris (Thornton) as he tries to steer his company to the top amid a fuelling boom.

In the series, Final Destination and Heroes actor Ali Larter plays Tommy’s ex-wife, Angela – and Larter’s performance has drawn criticism from reviewers who described her performance as overdone.

However, Thornton, who has just received a Golden Globe nomination for his role, disagrees with this notion and, in a new interview about the show, he acknowledged that, while Sheridan has found success with his TV show empire, he has “had a hard way to go with the critics over the years”.

Thornton, 69, told Deadline: “I mean, he’s such a powerful guy. It’s easy to knock him down. But he’s had the best reviews he’s ever had for Landman.

“Some of them mentioned the women and how Ali’s character may be a little cartoonish or whatever. And I got to tell you, I was raised down there in Arkansas and Texas, and women like Ali exist. It’s hard to look that good, but some of ’em do.

He continued: “I mean, there are women around that Dallas-Fort Worth area who look like models, and they’re just like elbows and eyebrows every minute.”

open image in gallery Ali Larter’s ‘Landman’ role has been described as ‘cartoonish’ ( Paramount )

One of Sheridan’s other shows, Yellowstone, is drawing to an end later this month.

The conclusion to the series that follows ranch owners in Montana has been killing off multiple characters, including Kevin Costner’s lead character whose departure from the series has been well documented and mired in controversy.

After the airing of his character’s death, the Oscar winner said: “I didn’t see it. I’m going to be perfectly honest. I didn’t know it was actually airing last night. I didn’t realise yesterday was the thing.”

In the most recent episode of Yellowstone’s final season, Sheridan himself showed up alongside supermodel Bella Hadid, whom he cast as his girlfriend.

Landman is available to stream on Paramount+.