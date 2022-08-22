Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

HBO has released the first footage from its forthcoming adaptation of the hit video game The Last of Us.

The series, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is set in a post-apocalyptic future where zombie-like predators roam the US.

Ahead of the premiere of the much-anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, HBO revealed a short teaser for the series as part of a wider video showcasing their forthcoming programming.

As well as giving fans the first look at footage of Pascal and Ramsey in character as Joel and Ellie, the teaser also showed Nick Offerman, who plays Bill.

Fans shared their enthusiastic reactions on social media.

“The Last of Us is going to be incredible. Simply sensational,” one person wrote.

“WOW! The Last of Us is looking incredible so far!” wrote another. “Pedro’s voice is already selling me on him as Joel. 2023 can’t come soon enough.”

“Alright this The Last of Us show looks promising, are we about to *finally* get a good video game adaptation?” someone else asked.

The Last of Us was first released in 2013, and is widely considered one of the best video games of all time.

A sequel, The Last of Us Part II, was released in 2020, and was also met with overwhelming acclaim.

No release date for the series has yet been announced. It is expected to debut early next year.